Driver accidentally reverses car with door wide open in Bukit Panjang; 1 injured

One man was injured after a GetGo car accidentally reversed into a parking lot in Bukit Panjang with the driver-side door still open.

A video of the incident's aftermath surfaced on social media last Sunday (Dec 17), showing the damaged driver's door of the Hyundai twisted at an angle.

The car also hit a low barrier with high visibility markings adjacent to the ramp.

In the clip, a woman was seen trying to assist a masked man, who is believed to be the driver.

The end of the video shows the man sitting on the floor in a daze.

In the comments, some netizens surmised that the driver had probably tried to open the car door while reversing into the parking lot.

Responding to Today's queries, GetGo said they were alerted to the incident when the driver contacted its hotline last Saturday.

"The user involved accidentally reversed the vehicle while the door was open... We are actively working with the user involved and providing the support needed to resolve this incident," said the car-sharing company.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told AsiaOne on Tuesday that they received a call for assistance at 295A Bangkit Road.

SCDF conveyed one person to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

AsiaOne has contacted GetGo for more information.

READ ALSO: School bus driver arrested after crashing into carpark gantry, hitting pedestrian in Chai Chee

claudiatan@asiaone.com