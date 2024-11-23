Driver and 8-year-old passenger taken to hospital after 3-car accident near Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE – Two people were taken to National University Hospital after an accident near the Woodlands Checkpoint on Friday (Nov 22).

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving three cars along the BKE towards the checkpoint at about 12.05am.

A 36-year-old female driver and her passenger, an eight-year-old boy, were conscious when taken to the hospital by the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

Police investigations are ongoing.

A video of the scene posted on Facebook shows a red car and two white multi-purpose vehicles stationary on a two-lane road, with debris scattered around them.

A boy is seen sitting on the side of the road next to the red car, with what looks like blood on the surrounding road surface. Motorcycles are seen manoeuvring between the damaged vehicles.

An eyewitness, who gave his name only as Mr Shairul, said the accident happened on the viaduct leading to the checkpoint and that an off-duty medic was on site tending to those involved in the accident.

Mr Shairul said the woman, whose leg was bleeding, was crying, while the boy told the medic that his neck and chest hurt.

Cars could not go onto the viaduct after the accident, with the authorities directing cars towards the checkpoint via the road below, Mr Shairul added.

