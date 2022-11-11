Driver arrested after he crashes into police car in Jalan Besar, officer taken to hospital

A 25-year-old police officer was taken to the hospital in the wee hours of Friday (Nov 11) morning after a car driven by a 43-year-old man collided with a police vehicle along Jalan Besar Road.

The alleged offender was subsequently arrested for the offence of driving while under the influence of drugs and suspected drug-related offences.

Police officers were on their way to attend to an incident when this man's car collided with the left rear of the police vehicle, causing it to hit a road sign and the roller shutter of a shophouse, said the police in a statement on Friday.

Pictures of the accident's aftermath were posted on social media, showing the police vehicle directly facing the entrance of a religious goods store.

The alleged offender sustained minor injuries but refused to be taken to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said that they were alerted to a road accident at the junction of Jalan Besar and Veerasamy Road at about 1am on Friday.

96 arrested in island-wide op

Separately, some 96 suspected drug offenders were arrested in a six-day island-wide drug operation conducted by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) from Nov 6 to 11.

The youngest is a 14-year-old suspected drug trafficker, said the CNB in a press release.

Some of the areas covered during this island-wide operation included Woodlands, Geylang and Chinatown.

During the operation, CNB seized an assortment of drugs including heroin, cannabis and ketamine.

The seized drugs have an estimated street value of more than $359,000.

Under Section 5 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1973, it is an offence for a person, on his or her own behalf, or on behalf of any other person, whether or not that other person is in Singapore, to traffic in a controlled drug, offer to traffic in a controlled drug; or to do or offer to do any act preparatory to or for the purpose of trafficking in a controlled drug.

If a person is found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of pure heroin (diamorphine), 250g of methamphetamine or 500g of cannabis, he or she may face the mandatory death penalty.

ALSO READ: Secret society member gets jail, caning for running drug-selling operation at Geylang coffee shop

claudiatan@asiaone.com