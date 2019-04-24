Driver arrested for carrying a truncheon after crashing into sign in Upper Thomson Road

The car which collided with a signboard at a petrol kiosk along Upper Thomson Road.

SINGAPORE - A 28-year-old man was arrested for carrying a truncheon in a public place after getting into an accident along Upper Thomson Road on Tuesday morning (April 23).

The Straits Times understands that the man's car had crashed into a signboard at a petrol kiosk along the road, in the direction of Sembawang Road.

Photos of the accident show the car with its front bumper badly damaged.

The police were alerted to the incident around 9am. When they arrived at the scene, they found that no one was injured.

However, after searching the man's car, the police found the truncheon - a type of club that is considered a controlled item under Singapore law.

It is not yet known why he had it in his possession.

Under the Miscellaneous Offences (Public Order and Nuisance) Act, it is an offence to carry a truncheon in a public place without proper authorisation.

Police are investigating the case.

