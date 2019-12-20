Driver arrested for knocking down auxiliary police officer at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE - A 52-year-old car driver has been arrested for knocking down an auxiliary police officer at Woodlands Checkpoint on Nov 28.

The police said on Friday (Dec 20) that they were alerted to the accident at 8.11pm on Nov 28. The driver was arrested for causing hurt by performing a rash act.

The 24-year-old victim was conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The accident was caught on video and posted on social media. In the video, the officer, who was waving his lit baton, can be seen falling onto the ground after being hit by a slow-moving Toyota MPV.

Police investigations are ongoing.

When contacted, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said that it is aware of the accident and would not be making any comment, as the police are investigating the accident.

