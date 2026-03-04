Driver crashes into car waiting at Pasir Ris traffic junction, arrested for drink driving

After causing a chain collision at a traffic junction in Pasir Ris on Sunday (March 1) night, a driver allegedly left the scene.

The 51-year-old man was later arrested for drink driving, said the police in response to AsiaOne's queries.

The accident occurred along Pasir Ris Drive 3 at about 11.10pm on Sunday.

Footage shared on Facebook page SGRV Admin on March 2 showed the grey car straddling lanes and crashing into the rear of the cam car, which rolled forwards and bumped into a van.

The errant driver is seen subsequently reversing his car and purportedly driving away.

According to the Facebook post, the vehicles had been waiting at the junction to turn right.

"We have a 20-month-old toddler who was sleeping in the car seat during time of impact. We are unable to get the full car plate details as we were in shock," said the victim.

The police told AsiaOne that no injuries were reported, and investigations are ongoing.

