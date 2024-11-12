Driver crashes into divider in Bedok and flees, leaving behind vapes and drug paraphernalia

The police are on the search for a driver who fled the scene after crashing their rental car last Saturday (Nov 9).

The incident occurred at around 1.55am and involved a GetGo rental car that had driven through a road divider at Bedok Reservoir Road.

In a video provided to Shin Min Daily News, the car is severely damaged with a broken windshield and liquid leaking onto the road. A part of the divider can be seen embedded in its bonnet.

An eyewitness, surnamed Huang, was on the way to open his hawker stall at 1.45am when he drove past the scene.

"I saw a car rushing towards the road divider. My car also drove over some metal objects which made crackling sounds, which I later found out were broken pieces of the road divider," Huang said when speaking to Shin Min.

He stopped his car along the roadside and got out to investigate but didn't see a driver in the GetGo car.

Police looking for driver

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that the GetGo car "was believed to have self-skidded along Bedok Reservoir Road".

The police were unable to locate the GetGo driver upon arrival at the scene.

A search through the rental car yielded three knives, two e-vaporisers and drug-related paraphernalia.

"The suspected drug-related offences have been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau, and the e-vaporiser-related offence has been referred to the Health Sciences Authority," said police.

Investigations are ongoing and efforts to trace the car driver are underway.

AsiaOne has reached out to GetGo for comment.

