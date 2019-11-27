'Driver did not sleep for 72 hours': Singapore mum shares coach bus horror story

Bus operator Billion Stars Express is getting zero stars from customers after their alleged poor handling of an accident that took place en-route to Kuala Lumpur.

Disgruntled customers took to Facebook to voice their displeasure with Billion Stars Express, claiming that the company was uncontactable and unapologetic after the accident on Saturday morning (Nov 23).

The bus had been scheduled to depart Golden Mile Express Bus Terminal in Singapore at 7.30pm on Nov 22 and drop passengers off at Berjaya Times Square in Kuala Lumpur.

But along the way, the bus ended up flipping onto its side and coming to rest on a grass patch along the side of the road, according to pictures posted by affected passengers.

Kahironbe Mirah-mohideen, whose daughter had been on the bus with her friends, called for a boycott of Billion Stars Express, saying that she had tried calling the bus operator after the accident but to no avail.

The bus driver had not slept for 72 hours, added Mirah-mohideen.

My daugther and her friends involved in this Bus Accident early this morning on the way to KL. The bus company did not...

Another affected passenger, Hanissah Abd, who said that she had suffered multiple bruises and cuts, wrote that the company had "taken no ownership towards the accident" and had yet to apologise to her.

on 22nd November me and my friends decide ti take a break and went on a trip to KL. Billionstar bus company has taken no...

Billion Stars Express is based in Penang and was previously known as Lion Stars.

The company, which operates bus routes to Ipoh, Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Johor Bahru, Hat Yai and more, claims to provide its customers with "a good and comfortable ride", according to its website.

But numerous bad reviews online from customers say otherwise.

Just last month, Facebook user Raz Ana had complained of a "horrific experience" after taking a Billion Stars Express bus from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur.

A tale to tell! Lesson learnt! Do not, DO NOT TAKE BILLION STARS EXPRESS SERVICE! Our horrific experience, here i will...

According to Ana, the bus had collided with a pickup truck, which resulted in several detours to a police station and to a workshop to assess the condition of the bus.

The driver did not apologise, nor did he check on the passengers after the accident, said Ana.

On Billion Stars Express' TripAdvisor page, a whopping 92 per cent of reviewers awarded them only one star out of five.

One review branded them as a "BS company" and another declared that they had the "worst bus service ever".

Billion Stars Express did not respond to AsiaOne's request for comment.

