Driver dies after car bursts into flames on TPE

A driver died after a car caught fire along Tampines Expressway (TPE) in the early hours of Friday (Oct 31).

In a video shared by Facebook page Roads.sg on Oct 31, a white car can be seen engulfed in flames before firefighters arrive to extinguish the blaze.

According to the post's caption, the car was believed to have crashed before catching fire.

The vehicle was a BMW 52Oi, reported The Straits Times.

Following the fire, the Land Transport Authority announced on its social media platform, X, at 6.24am that the Seletar Expressway (SLE) exit was closed.

Around 7am, it issued another update stating that the Central Expressway (CTE) exit was also closed.

The exits subsequently reopened at around 9.20am.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire along TPE towards SLE at the slip road near CTE exit, at about 2.55am.

The fire was extinguished by SCDF firefighters using a water jet.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

AsiaOne has reached out to the police for more information.

