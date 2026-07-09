Driver earns praise for checking on Malaysian motorcyclist who rear-ended him on BKE

When his vehicle was struck, this driver didn't react with rage, but compassion instead.

A driver has earned plaudits after a Malaysian motorcyclist rear-ended him along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE), as seen in a video uploaded to Facebook group SG Road Vigilante on Wednesday (July 8).

In the video, which has garnered over 322,000 views and 1,400 likes as of Thursday morning, the driver can be seen in a white sedan along the rightmost lane of BKE.

When a car in front stops, the white sedan follows suit but lane-splitting motorcyclists continue to zip past both vehicles.

However, one motorcyclist with a Malaysian license plate wasn't able to manoeuvre past the white car fast enough, striking it in its left rear.

The impact sends the motorcyclist tumbling head-over-heels, smashing face-first into the asphalt.

Rolling into a sitting position, the man orientates himself before pushing up the visor on his helmet, looking ahead and gesturing while shouting: "Hey!"

He can be seen grasping at the white sedan's door, possibly attempting to get back on his feet, but seemingly fails to put strength into his legs.

The driver of the white sedan then rushes out from the vehicle and immediately attends to the motorist, and the two can be seen interacting as the car in front pulls away, and the video ends.

In comments, many users applauded the driver's actions, highlighting how his first reaction was to help instead of checking for damages on his car.

"Please give this man a beer," said one user. "His first reaction is to check on the rider, not the damage on his car."

Commented another: "I salute the driver! He checked on the rider first. Normally, drivers will [check] their vehicle's condition first. You did a great job sir!"

Many users expressed respect for the driver and his actions, with another simply saying: "The driver is a good guy."

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khooyihang@asiaone.com