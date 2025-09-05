Driver jailed for CTE crash that split car, killing 2 passengers

A 28-year-old man has been convicted in court after losing control of his car and causing a car crash that split the vehicle into two, killing his two passengers.

Ong Wei Long was sentenced to two years in jail on Sept 4 after pleading guilty on one count of dangerous driving.

He will also be disqualified from driving for 10 years following his release from prison.

According to court documents, Ong had been driving at a speed of up to 140 kmh at midnight on Aug 11, 2023 when he lost control of his car and collided into a tree along the slip road from the Central Expressway (CTE) towards Seletar West Link.

The impact of the collision resulted in the car splitting into two.

Tan Bing Quan, a 26-year-old passenger, was pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics from multiple injuries.

Lim Xin Rong Shannon, also 26, died about a week after the accident in hospital, reported The Straits Times. The cause of death was a cervical spine injury.

Ong was represented by defence lawyer Adrian Wee who said that Ong was remorseful and had a clean driving record since obtaining his licence in 2016 prior to the incident, reported The Straits Times.

"We urge the court to consider that our client has already been severely punished by having to live with the fact that he has caused the death of his two friends, a burden he must carry for the rest of his life," said Wee.

"This has had, and will continue to have, the utmost deterrent and retributive effect on our client."

He also said that Ong is unable to recall the accident at all due to the psychological trauma it caused, reported CNA.

The judge described the case as "tragic" and granted a deferment of the jail sentence, according to CNA.

Those convicted of dangerous driving causing death can be jailed for up to eight years and banned from driving.

