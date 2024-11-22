Driver killed, 5 passengers injured as bus crashes into tree in Kaki Bukit

A SBS Transit bus driver was killed after an accident in Kaki Bukit on Thursday (Nov 21) night.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told AsiaOne that a bus was believed to have skidded at the junction of Kaki Bukit Avenue 2 and Kaki Bukit Road 1 at 11pm.

The 58-year-old bus driver was unconscious when he was conveyed to Changi General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Five passengers, aged between 26 and 38, were also taken to hospital, the police added.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, an eyewitness surnamed Yao said that she was working at her car repair shop in Kaki Bukit Industrial Estate when she heard a loud bang.

"My colleagues and I ran out to see a bus had hit a tree," said the 30-year-old. "There were still some passengers on the bus. My colleagues quickly called the police."

Photos shared on the Singapore Road Accident Facebook page showed the windshield of the bus was smashed.

Shin Min reported that the bus also collided into a street lamp and traffic light.

A crowd of passers-by had formed while several police officers and SCDF personnel attended to the injured.

SBS Transit 'deeply saddened' by 'helpful' bus driver's death

SBS Transit spokesperson Grace Wu told AsiaOne that the bus was plying the Service 137 route when the accident occurred.

"We are deeply saddened by his passing as he was a very good and helpful bus captain," she said. "We have extended our deepest condolences to his family and are providing them with our fullest support and assistance during this very difficult time."

Wu added that the public transport company had visited the five passengers in hospital and remains in contact with them.

Police investigations are ongoing.

[[nid:687366]]

chingshijie@asiaone.com