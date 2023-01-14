Driver killed after car crashes into bus in Yishun, 6 others injured

SINGAPORE - The driver of a GetGo car was killed after the vehicle collided with an SBS Transit bus in Yishun on Friday night.

The driver, a 31-year-old man, died in hospital, the police said.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the accident at the junction of Yishun Ave 2 and Yishun Central at about 10.55pm.

A video of the accident, which was circulating on social media on Saturday, showed that the car driver ran a red light and the vehicle crashed into the right side of the bus at high speed.

SCDF said a person was found trapped in the driver’s seat of the car and had to be rescued by its officers using hydraulic rescue equipment.

Seven people were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, SCDF added.

The driver was unconscious when taken to hospital, where he subsequently died. Six other bus passengers, aged between 22 and 40, were conscious when taken to hospital, the police said.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, car-sharing firm GetGo said: “We are aware of the incident and are assisting the police with the investigations.”

Police investigations are ongoing.

The Straits Times has contacted SBS Transit for more information.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.