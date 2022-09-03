Driver killed in Woodlands crash has history of seizures, leaves behind 2 young children, says cousin who begs public for empathy

Sticks and stones may break your bones, but an incident here has shown that words and assumptions can be just as painful, too.

TikTok user @ummifiqriya, who revealed that they are cousins with the driver who was killed in the recent Woodlands crash incident, took to social media this morning (Sept 3) to ask the public to exercise kindness and empathy as well as refrain from making assumptions about the incident.

On the morning of Sept 1, the Singapore Civil Defence Force was alerted to an accident at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 9 and Woodlands Avenue 4 that killed a 32-year-old driver and a 53-year-old bus passenger.

It was reported that seven other bus passengers and a 37-year-old bus driver were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital to tend to their wounds and injuries. A police investigation is being conducted.

https://www.tiktok.com/@ummifiqriya/video/7138925996807392514

The TikTok video compiled photographs of the accident found online, most of them showing the yellow Honda Civic crashing head first into the middle of a Tower Transit bus, crushing the front of the vehicle. On each picture, heartfelt words were written by the user.

The user gave three reasons why the public should pause before they comment online about the situation.

They said: "We don't know what actually happened, unless you were there and sitting with the deceased. Looking at the road, there aren't any tire brake marks that showed intention to stop."

"This tragic incident has cost two dear lives," they added, noting that hurtful comments online have not helped the situation whatsoever.

Later in the video, they shared more about their cousin, the driver, who just the day before had celebrated his birthday. They described him as someone who had "a very jovial and bright personality" and that he had a history of seizures and fits.

"Now, he has left his wife, he left his daughter who is in primary school and a son who is still a toddler. He left his parents who mourned for his passing. They kept saying he was a good and obedient child," the user wrote.

"His brother and sister are devastated with his passing. A part of all of us was taken away," they added.

As the video comes to an end, they emphasised again for the public to show empathy to the family for their loss.

aishahm@asiaone.com