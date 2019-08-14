Driver left shocked and trembling after car gets struck by big plate that fell from truck

Stomp contributor Y was driving along Clementi Avenue 6 last Wednesday (Aug 7) when his car was truck by a large object that had fallen from a truck in front of him.

According to him, the truck was carrying what he believed to be gypsum plates when one piece appeared to fall off and land right smack on his car.

Y recounted: "This was from the Pan-Island Expressway to the Ayer Rajah Expressway, at the overhead bridge before entering the tunnel.

"I was driving normally when I noticed a truck travelling in front of me. We were approaching a overhead bridge when all of a sudden, a big piece of white board flew off.

"The board, which I think was a gypsum plate, hit my car and then fell on the road.

"I continued driving as I didn't want to stop in the middle of the road because it was dangerous. The truck just continued driving too."

Y told Stomp that the incident left him "shocked, scared and trembling".

He added: "When I stopped my car afterwards, there were scratches on the front bumper, bonnet and car body. My right-side mirror was totally damaged."