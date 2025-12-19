Driver allegedly loses control of car, crashes into Geylang shop

A car crashed into a shophouse along Geylang Road on Thursday afternoon (Dec 18) after the driver allegedly lost control following a collision with another vehicle.

In a post shared on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante, a silver Honda can be seen lodged head-on into a home furnishings store, with its front badly damaged.

The incident occurred after the two vehicles collided, causing one of them to lose control and crash into the shophouse, reported 8world.

It is believed that the grey car veered into the building after it reportedly lost control.

In response to queries from AsiaOne, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that they were alerted to a road traffic accident along Geylang Road at around 12.05pm.

SCDF's assistance was not required.

A 39-year-old male driver is reportedly assisting with police investigation.

