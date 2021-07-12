Driver loses control of McLaren, crashes into road divider at East Coast Parkway

A 42-year-old driver was conveyed to the hospital after slamming his McLaren sports car into a road divider along East Coast Parkway (ECP).

The police told AsiaOne they were alerted to an accident last Wednesday (July 7) at 7.09am, involving a car along ECP towards Changi Airport.

The driver was taken to the hospital while conscious.

Dashcam footage uploaded on a Facebook page showed the white car seemingly losing control and swerving dangerously across three lanes before immediately hitting the road divider on the expressway.

The car’s bonnet was lifted up by the impact, and debris could be seen flying.

Photographs from the aftermath of the accident can be seen on another Facebook page, with the badly damaged car stuck in the bushes of the road divider.

Guess the make and model of car? This driver self skidded and lost control and crashed into the middle row of potted... Posted by ROADS.sg on Tuesday, July 6, 2021

An ambulance was also seen in one of the photos.

Police investigations are ongoing.

