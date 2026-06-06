69-year-old driver mounts pavement, crashes onto walkway at Bedok HDB block

A car swerved and mounted onto the walkway of a Bedok HDB block and crashed into what appears to be a dry riser on Friday (June 5) evening. The 69-year-old driver was then sent to the hospital for further medical checks.

In a post uploaded to social media by Minister of State for East Coast GRC Tan Kiat How on Friday, he said that the car had swerved and mounted the pavement along the driveway between 201 and 202 Bedok North Street 1 that evening.

He then expressed relief over how there were no serious injuries as nobody was in the path when the accident happened.

"Thankfully, no pedestrians or other motorists were injured. Given that it happened during the evening rush, I am especially relieved that no one was in its path," he said. "I am grateful that the outcome was not more serious".

Tan then added that his team will work to repair the damaged infrastructure as quickly as possible, and thanked emergency responders who helped people at the scene after the accident.

In photos shared by Tan, a black car is crashed into what appears to be a dry riser located at the corner of a wall, with huge pieces of debris scattered across the floor of the walkway.

According to 8world, the police said that they were alerted to the incident at about 4.40pm on June 5 regarding an accident at the car park on 202 Bedok North Street 1.

The driver was conveyed to the hospital while conscious, and police investigations are ongoing, it added.

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daoen.wong@asiaone.com