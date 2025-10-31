Driver and passenger injured after trailer overturns near Mount Faber

A trailer driver and his passenger were hurt after their vehicle flipped sideways in an accident on Thursday (Oct 30) afternoon.

Pictures posted by Facebook user GingGing Meravie Sosmeña Jayme showed the trailer lying parallel to a pedestrian crossing along Lower Delta Road. The heavy vehicle had also knocked down a lamp post.

Several Singapore Civil Defence Force personnel are also seen at the accident site.

The police said in response to media queries that they received a call for assistance at the junction of Lower Delta Road and Mount Faber Road at about 12.20pm on Thursday.

The 32-year-old male trailer driver and a 29-year-old male passenger were conscious when taken to hospital.

The driver is assisting with investigations, which are ongoing.

