Driver rear-ends motorcyclist in Tampines and offers him a hug, but allegedly blames him when police get involved

Is it really kindness if you can offer it, and subsequently take it back?

That's what a driver allegedly did after rear-ending a motorcyclist along Tampines Avenue 2 on Sunday (March 15), according to a video uploaded to Facebook group SG Road Vigilante.

In the video, which was uploaded on Monday and has since garnered over 86,000 views, the driver of a sedan accelerates as the traffic lights turn green.

However, a motorcyclist in front of him fails to ride off in time, and the sedan collides with the motorcyclist, sending him tumbling onto the road.

The sedan then stops beside the fallen motorcyclist. The driver emerges from the vehicle and embraces the motorcyclist as he gets to his feet and also pats his back.

Other passers-by approach to check on the motorcyclist and help him move his bike to the pedestrian path on the left.

The motorcyclist and driver can be seen conversing on the pavement, before the video cuts to photos of the driver helping the motorcyclist and an ambulance at the scene.

While the video itself depicts the driver as a kind-hearted individual, a statement from the child of the motorcyclist in the post paints a different picture.

The child shared that their father was riding his motorcycle home after night prayers on Sunday when he got into the accident at about 10.30pm.

"He was waiting at the traffic lights along Tampines Ave 2 when he was hit by a car behind him."

Following the collision, the driver allegedly tried to offer the motorcyclist $50, the child said.

After paramedics assessed the motorcyclist to have no visual injuries, the driver purportedly left the accident scene.

When the Traffic Police came, however, the driver was summoned back.

"When the driver came back, he angrily said it was my dad's fault," the child said.

"I will let you be the judge after watching the video."

The child also thanked those who helped the motorcyclist, as well as the camcar for providing the footage to the Traffic Police.

[[nid:731411]]

khooyihang@asiaone.com