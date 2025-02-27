Driver of Singapore-registered Audi goes missing after crashing into 4 cars outside JB mall

The driver of a Singapore-registered car left the scene after causing a collision that damaged four vehicles outside KSL City Mall in Johor Bahru.

Photos of the accident, which happened on Tuesday (Feb 25) evening, showed the wrecked bonnet of a Audi sports car after it smashed into a Proton sedan.

The impact left sedan's rear and bonnet badly damaged.

Multiple videos on social media also showed the damage dealt to three other vehicles parked along the road shoulder.

A large crowd gathered around the scene as passers-by stopped to see what had happened.

In one video uploaded to Facebook group SG Road Vigilante, a man was seen helping the Audi driver get of her vehicle.

Another video uploaded by Facebook user Ellen Teo showed the driver swiping at a man who had his phone camera pointed at her, before another man pulled her away.

Speaking with Shin Min Daily News, a man surnamed Zhang said that he was having dinner in the area when he saw the crash happen.

The Audi was travelling at a high speed before it collided with the stationary vehicles along the roadside, the 44-year-old recalled.

The female driver appeared to be a woman in her 20s, he said, adding that the crash left her trembling. She left the scene holding a dog.

Shortly after this, a man returned to the car to retrieve her belongings.

According to Johor police, the accident did not cause serious injuries.

They said that the driver of the Singapore-registered Audi first crashed into the Proton sedan.

"As a result of the collision, the driver of the Audi TT is believed to have lost control and crashed into three other vehicles parked on the shoulder of the road," the police said.

She was not present at the scene and did not file an accident report, they added.

The police are tracking down the driver to assist with investigations.

