Driver steps out of car following accident, ends up chasing after own vehicle

Talk about a double whammy.

On Thursday (Feb 22) morning, a woman had to run after her own car when just shortly before this, she had been involved in a traffic accident.

Facebook group SG Road Vigilante - SGRV showed a clip of how the events unfolded.

It all started when the woman, driving a Mazda 3, rear ended a Mercedes along Tampines Road.

There didn't seem to be much of an altercation following the incident, as the Mercedes driver could be seen via a dashcam snapping photos of the accident before heading back to his car.

But just as he was driving away, the Mazda followed suit—the only issue was that the Mazda was driverless at that point of time.

The woman could be seen scuttling along the passenger's side of the vehicle in an attempt to take control of her car as it continued down the road.

Unfortunately for her, it was a sloped road and so the car continued to gain speed.

She was forced to let go as she couldn't keep up and, at one point, had her hands on her hips, probably in disbelief at what had just transpired.

And so the driverless Mazda headed down Tampines Road, with the passenger door wide open.

Eventually, it mounted a kerb before coming to a complete stop.

In the comments section, a number of netizens suggested that the Mazda driver might have had the car left on Drive mode.

"Hopefully there was no one left in the Mazda and no one was hurt," one concerned Facebook user commented.

A few others couldn't help cracking jokes.

