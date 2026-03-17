Driver taken to hospital after collision with SBS Transit bus along Bras Basah Road

A 33-year-old driver was taken to hospital after colliding with a bus in Bras Basah on Monday (March 16).

Photos of the accident were shared on the (buses[IN]gapore!) Facebook group.

In the photos, a pink Honda is seen on the pavement, having swiped against a SBS Transit bus.

The pink car crashed into a pillar and parts of its bonnet can be seen on the ground, while dents and scratches can be seen on the left side of the bus.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they were alerted to the accident at 9 Bras Basah Road at around 2.20pm.

The 33-year-old male driver of the Honda was conveyed conscious to Raffles Hospital, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

Checks by AsiaOne show that the Honda was driving in a full-day bus lane.

SBS Transit spokesperson Grace Wu said that the incident involved a service 174 bus that was in the process of moving into the extreme left lane to serve a bus stop when it was involved in the accident.

"Based on our CCTV footage, the bus had almost completed its lane change when a car travelling some distance behind accelerated in an apparent attempt to overtake but collided into the left side of the bus," Wu said, adding that the passengers and bus captain did not suffer any injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com