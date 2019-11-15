Driver who filmed PM Lee's son fined $900 and disqualified from driving for using phone on the road

PHOTO: Pexels
Cara Wong
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - The driver who took videos of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's son while giving him a lift home was fined $900 and disqualified from driving for eight months for a traffic offence.

Andrew Sim Kay Yong, 32, persuaded Mr Li Yipeng, 37, to get in his car. He then drove off and began recording videos of himself questioning Mr Li on various issues like his security arrangements and whether he had seen his uncle, Mr Lee Hsien Yang.

Sim pleaded guilty to one charge under the Road Traffic Act on Thursday (Nov 14).

The court heard that Sim had spotted Mr Li at the taxi stand at the Esplanade mall on March 15 and recognised him as PM Lee's son.

Sim pulled up at the stand and offered Mr Li a ride. He initially refused, but after further discussion got into the car and asked to be driven to Rochalie Drive.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Tay Jingxi said that Sim then used his phone, a Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge, to record video clips of Mr Li.

He held up his phone with one hand while steering with the other.

In the course of the ride, Sim recorded four separate video clips of Mr Li, said DPP Tay.

The clips were played in court. Sim could be heard asking Mr Li personal questions like what book he was reading, whether his father was strict with him and whether Mr Lee Hsien Yang visits his family, all while the car was in motion.

"In doing so, the accused lessened his ability to control the vehicle and diminished his concentration on the road," said DPP Tay.

Mr Li later asked to be dropped off in Tanglin Road instead of Rochalie Drive. Sim did not collect money from him.

Defence counsel Josephus Tan said Sim had offered a free ride to Lee "just like any Good Samaritan would", and had only circulated the clips to his close friends.

In some of the clips, Sim's car appeared to have stopped, said Mr Tan.

District Judge Lorraine Ho noted that she was "not sure whether that was the role of a Good Samaritan", and said Sim's car was clearly moving in most portions of the video.

She also noted that Sim had deliberately and conscientiously taken the four videos and had made a concerted effort to hide his actions.

"Hence this indicated that he was so distracted ... that he not only caused danger to himself and his passenger, but also to other road users," she added.

Sim's phone was forfeited to the police to be destroyed.

Using a mobile phone while driving a vehicle can bring a fine of up to $1,000 and jail for up to six months.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Lee Hsien Loong Traffic/Road rules

TRENDING

Mother and son found dead on Bukit Batok Hill
Mother and son found dead on Bukit Batok Hill
Mystery man claims to have fathered son of Jayesslee&#039;s Janice
Mystery man claims to have fathered son of Jayesslee's Janice
Internet condemns PMD rider who confronted couple for supposedly staring at him
Internet condemns PMD rider who confronted couple for supposedly staring at him
Driver who filmed PM Lee&#039;s son fined $900 and disqualified from driving for using phone on the road
Driver who filmed PM Lee's son fined $900 and disqualified from driving for using phone on the road
If you don&#039;t want your kids to be ill mannered, stop doing these 5 things
If you don't want your kids to be ill mannered, stop doing these 5 things
Man, 70, hit on head by brick during Hong Kong clash dies
Man, 70, hit on head by brick during Hong Kong clash dies
Man fined $4,000 for decking Haidilao diner in the face with sauce bowl
Man fined $4,000 for decking Haidilao diner in the face with sauce bowl
Noah Yap on being a role model after jail: I&#039;ve fallen many times, but...
Noah Yap on being a role model after jail: I've fallen many times, but...
Singapore water issue a legacy of Mahathir: Malaysian minister
Singapore water issue a legacy of Mahathir: Malaysian minister
Nurses film own antics at animal clinic, animal lovers demand action
Nurses film own antics at animal clinic, animal lovers demand action
Hose reel cabinets at Bukit Batok HDB block were padlocked to prevent vandalism: Jurong-Clementi Town Council
Hose reel cabinets at Bukit Batok HDB block were padlocked to prevent vandalism: Jurong-Clementi Town Council
New Toppen Shopping Centre, watch movie in a private cabin &amp; other things to do in JB this weekend
New Toppen Shopping Centre, watch movie in a private cabin & other things to do in JB this weekend

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Singapore ranked 8th cheapest city in the world to spend a day - cheaper than Phuket, Guangzhou and Shenzhen
Singapore ranked 8th cheapest city in the world to spend a day - cheaper than Phuket, Guangzhou and Shenzhen
Wearing slippers is not as bad as you think, especially if you have this foot problem
Wearing slippers is not as bad as you think, especially if you have this foot problem
True story: &#039;I got pregnant so that my lover would leave his fiancee&#039;
True story: 'I got pregnant so that my lover would leave his fiancee'
Dating a mummy&#039;s boy: Jade Seah says, &#039;I can&#039;t&#039;
Dating a mummy's boy: Jade Seah says, 'I can't'

Home Works

Furniture showdown: Leather sofa VS fabric sofa
Furniture showdown: Leather sofa VS fabric sofa
House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok
House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok
7 characteristics of Scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB
7 characteristics of Scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB
5 questions to ask your HDB resale seller
5 questions to ask your HDB resale seller

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

How to &#039;live and play safely&#039;, according to cybersecurity expert
How to 'live and play safely', according to cybersecurity expert
Man claims to be police, slaps woman for feeding cats in Sembawang
Man claims to be police, slaps woman for feeding cats in Sembawang
JJ Lin opens coffee shop in Shanghai, fans queue 14 hours to be one of the first to get a cuppa
JJ Lin opens coffee shop in Shanghai, fans queue 14 hours to be one of the first to get a cuppa
Chinese woman suffers 10 fractures due to vitamin D deficiency from excessive sunblock usage, doctor claims
Chinese woman suffers 10 fractures due to vitamin D deficiency from excessive sunblock usage, doctor claims

SERVICES