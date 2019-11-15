Driver who filmed PM Lee's son fined $900 and disqualified from driving for using phone on the road

SINGAPORE - The driver who took videos of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's son while giving him a lift home was fined $900 and disqualified from driving for eight months for a traffic offence.

Andrew Sim Kay Yong, 32, persuaded Mr Li Yipeng, 37, to get in his car. He then drove off and began recording videos of himself questioning Mr Li on various issues like his security arrangements and whether he had seen his uncle, Mr Lee Hsien Yang.

Sim pleaded guilty to one charge under the Road Traffic Act on Thursday (Nov 14).

The court heard that Sim had spotted Mr Li at the taxi stand at the Esplanade mall on March 15 and recognised him as PM Lee's son.

Sim pulled up at the stand and offered Mr Li a ride. He initially refused, but after further discussion got into the car and asked to be driven to Rochalie Drive.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Tay Jingxi said that Sim then used his phone, a Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge, to record video clips of Mr Li.

He held up his phone with one hand while steering with the other.

In the course of the ride, Sim recorded four separate video clips of Mr Li, said DPP Tay.