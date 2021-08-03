Driver yells, threatens motorcyclists after nearly hitting one of them in Bedok

After a near-miss with a motorcyclist, a driver got out of his car to talk to him. Instead of apologising, the driver was adamant that he wasn't in the wrong and began yelling at the biker.

The incident, which happened along Bedok North Road on Monday (Aug 2), was caught on a camera attached to the motorcycle.

That same night, the footage of the encounter was shared on various social media platforms and went viral.

According to Facebook page Roads.sg, a group of three motorcyclists was riding out of a carpark of an HDB estate and heading towards the main road.

As they were slowing down to a halt, a red Toyota Yaris made a turn to enter the carpark area.

While doing so, his car had entered the opposite lane by quite a bit, missing one of the motorcycles by a whisker.

The motorcyclist reacted by looking over his back at the car which pulled over metres away.

The video then cut to the maskless driver who had gotten out of his vehicle to confront the bikers.

Things got heated up as the driver walked back to his car, appearing to search for something to use as a weapon. He found an umbrella.

A woman took the umbrella from his hands in order to stop him from attacking one of the bikers.

In an aggressive tone, the driver even asked the woman – in Malay – if he was in the wrong.

After the video made its rounds online, it garnered comments from netizens who were upset by the driver's behaviour.

Some of them were puzzled at the driver's actions, given that they felt he was clearly in the wrong.

A netizen chose to give credit to the woman in the clip for not allowing the confrontation to escalate even more.

Another netizen suggested a simple solution of sending the driver back to driving school.

Other netizens took a more serious stance with some insisting that the bikers submit a police report over the incident.

