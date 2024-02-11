Drivers endure hours-long jam at Causeway on first day of Chinese New Year

If you've left it late, you would have probably found yourself stuck in an hours-long congestion while heading up north on first day of Chinese New Year.

On Saturday (Feb 10), some drivers were reportedly stuck in jams for as long as two hours on the Causeway, while commuters at the Johor Bahru checkpoint were similarly stuck in long queues, reported 8world.

Real-time traffic updates from the Checkpoint.sg at 7am on Saturday morning showed that it will take at least an hour for drivers to complete their journey from Singapore to Malaysia.

An update at about 4pm that same day showed that there was a jam from 85 to 125 minutes at the Causeway. On the other hand, it'll take drivers some 45 to 65 minutes to get to Johor via the Second Link.

Some netizens shared that in previous years, the jams up north during the first day of Chinese New Year would not be so bad.

Others pointed out that the congestion could because China and India citizens can now enjoy 30 days of visa-free entry into Malaysia.

However, there were those who questioned why so many people headed up to Johor Bahru on the first day of Chinese New Year when many businesses there would be closed.

4 hours to reach JB

While it took about two hours for some drivers to reach Malaysia on Chinese New Year's day, one traveller with the username Aileen Hanna posted on Facebook how it took her four hours to travel from Singapore to JB that same day.

She said that she was stuck at the Woodlands Checkpoint from 12.30pm to 4.30pm, and that the queue was mostly at the Malaysian customs side.

The Facebook post showed the crowd awaiting to cross the checkpoint.

The Immigration and Checkpoint Authority (ICA) posted on their Facebook page today (Feb 11), warning the public that there is heavy departure traffic at Woodlands Checkpoint.

"Delays are expected and travellers are advised to check traffic conditions before embarking on their journey," said ICA.

A check on Jalanow on Sunday morning showed it'll take drivers about an hour to drive from Woodlands Checkpoint to Johor Bahru.

