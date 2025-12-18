11 more drivers nabbed over illegal cross-border rides; 152 vehicles impounded since July

A total of 11 drivers were recently caught by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) for illegally ferrying passengers across the Singapore-Malaysia border.

All have had their vehicles impounded, bringing the total number of vehicles impounded since July for providing such services to 152.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (Dec 18), LTA said the errant drivers were recently nabbed at land checkpoints and other areas such as Fernvale Road and Mandai Road.

"We continue to enforce against illegal cross-border ride-hailing services, thanks to tip-offs from the National Private Hire Vehicles Association and National Taxi Association," it said.

The authority said it has conducted checks on more than 2,700 vehicles since July 2025 "to protect passenger safety and the interests of licensed drivers".

In a separate post, Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling said, "Your safety matters.

"We want passengers to have a safe and pleasant journey using legal cross-border transport services, which protect both passengers and the livelihoods of our local drivers."

Drivers caught providing illegal ride-hailing services face up to $3,000 in fines and/or six months' jail, and possible vehicle forfeiture.

Members of the public can report illegal cross-border ride services at https://go.gov.sg/report-illegal-rides.

On Dec 5, the transport ministries of Singapore and Malaysia said the cross-border taxi scheme will be enhanced.

Each country's quota for licensed cross-border taxis will be gradually raised from the current 200 to 500.

Licensed taxis will also be allowed to drop off passengers at any location, while the number of passenger pick-up points for ride hail or e-hailing app bookings will gradually be expanded.

