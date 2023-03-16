Drivers, take note: Higher toll charges at Tuas Checkpoint from March 31

Land Transport Authority (LTA) is set to revise toll charges at the Tuas Checkpoint to match Malaysia's recent revision of toll charges at the Tanjung Kupang Toll Plaza (Second Link).

This adjustment is in line with Singapore's long-standing policy of matching Malaysia's toll rates, and will be effective from the March 31.

Currently, there are different rates for peak and off-peak periods, and have been put in place since the March 2, 2020. There are no changes to the toll charges at the Woodlands Checkpoint.

PHOTO: Motorist

Do ensure you have sufficient stored value in their stored value cards (Autopass cards for foreign-registered vehicles, Nets CashCard or Cepas cards for local vehicles) and insert their cards into the card reader at the immigration booth for deduction of the requisite fees and charges at the checkpoints.

Drivers of foreign-registered vehicles must have LTA's Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) approval email and valid Autopass card before entry to Singapore.

Those without VEP and Autopass cards must apply for a VEP via LTA's OneMotoring website two weeks before their intended travel, and may refer to LTA's VEP approval email for the steps to collect their Autopass cards.

ALSO READ: ICA hasn't received any proposal from Malaysia to allow Causeway users to clear just one Customs

This article was first published in Motorist.