Cost of all driving tests increased from March 13

Planning to get your driver's licence?

Take note that the traffic police has increased fees for all driving tests beginning Friday (March 13).

In a media release on Friday, the police said driving test fees will be progressively raised over the next few years due to rising operating costs.

The Basic Driving Theory Test, Final Driving Theory Test and Motorcycle Riding Theory Test will now cost $7.20, up from $6.50.

And from March 13, 2027, the fee for these theory tests will be raised to $8.

Meanwhile, the cost of the Practical Riding Test, Practical Driving Test and Proficiency Driving Test has increased to $40 from $33.

It will further increase to $45 from March 13, 2027, and subsequently to $50 from March 13, 2028.

Applicants who have booked their tests before the respective effective dates will not be affected by the new fees.

Road assessment for Class 3C / 3CA licence holders

The police will soon begin road assessments for motorists with Class 3C / 3CA driving licence, who wish to enroll in Class 4 / 4P driving lessons.

The measure was introduced in September 2025 amid high demand and lower passing rates for Class 4 lessons, after an occupational requirement that allowed only Singaporeans, PRs and work pass holders employed to drive heavy vehicles to enroll for Class 4 was removed in 2023.

All Class 3C / 3CA driving licence holders whose employers have submitted declarations of support will be contacted by the traffic police to register for their road assessment from Friday.

The road assessment will be conducted at Woodlands Test Centre, with the same fee amount as that of the practical test fee.

Additional fees will apply, including vehicle rental and administrative charges imposed and determined by the driving school.

The police said that Class 3C / 3CA licence holders who fail the road assessment will not be allowed to enroll for Class 4 lessons, and their Class 3C / 3CA licences will also be revoked.

They will not be allowed to obtain a driving licence of any class within one year of the licence revocation date.

[[nid:727654]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com