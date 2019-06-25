Drones, bad weather cause flight delays and diversions at Changi Airport on Monday

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore said that approximately 15 departures and three arrivals were delayed, and another seven flights were diverted, due to bad weather and unauthorised drone activities.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
Lester Wong
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - Unauthorised drones caused flight delays and disruptions at Changi Airport on Monday night, just days after a previous incident saw 37 flights delayed.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said on Tuesday (June 25) in response to media queries that approximately 15 departures and three arrivals were delayed, and another seven flights were diverted, due to bad weather and unauthorised drone activities.

"As a precautionary measure, arrival and departure flights were carefully regulated for short periods of time between 8.07pm and 9.07pm," the authority said in a statement shortly after midnight.

The Straits Times had on Monday night reported that illegal drones caused several flights to be delayed or diverted, with Singapore Airlines, Garuda and Air Asia among the carriers affected. More than one drone was also sighted, with the drones reportedly not of recreational make, ST understands.

CAAS said it is investigating the matter.

"Members of the public are reminded that the authorities take a serious view of errant operations of unmanned aircraft which may pose threats to aviation or endanger the personal safety of others, and will not hesitate to take enforcement action against those who contravene regulations," it added.

"Offenders could face a fine not exceeding $20,000 or imprisonment for a term of up to 12 months, or both."

ST had reported that flight arrival and departure boards at Changi Airport's terminals began reflecting delays in arrival and departure times from around 9pm.

Social media users also reported delays, with one Twitter user Hana complaining of being stuck in Pekanbaru due to a drone sighting at Changi. Another user, GrudgeGriefer, tweeted that the flight her mother and brother were to arrive on was delayed.

Unauthorized drone has shut down one of the runways at Changi International Airport - that now explains the aborted Thai...

Posted by Dan Thompson on Monday, 24 June 2019

Flight tracking site Flight Aware showed BatikAir flight ID7157 heading from Jakarta towards Singapore and then going into a holding pattern south of Batam, before it diverted west towards Pekanbaru, where it landed at 9.07pm local time (10.07pm Singapore time).

It took off again over an hour later, and landed at Changi at 12.19am on Tuesday. The site also showed Garuda Indonesia flight GA846 - which also operates as Singapore Airlines codeshare flight SQ5566 - bound for Singapore being diverted to land at Batam's Hang Nadim Airport at 8.34pm local time (9.34pm Singapore time).

That flight landed at Changi Airport at 11.18pm, more than two hours after its original arrival time of 9.05pm.

A screengrab of flight tracking site Flight Aware at around 11.30pm on June 24, 2019. 
PHOTO: FlightAware

AirAsia flight AK1729 from Penang that was scheduled to land at Changi at 9pm was diverted to Johor's Senai Airport where it landed at 9.25pm. AirAsia flight AK1727 from Penang that was scheduled to land at Changi at 10pm was also diverted to Senai.

Both flights eventually landed at Changi at around midnight.

Monday night's disruptions was the second incident involving drones at Changi Airport in less than a week.

Unauthorised drones sighted on June 18 had delayed 37 flights and affected operations of one of Changi Airport's two runways for up to 10 hours, until the morning of June 19.

Under the Unmanned Aircraft (Public Safety and Security) Act, the flying of drones within 5km of airports or military airbases, or at altitudes above 200ft (61m), without a permit is an offence.

Drones have disrupted civil aviation near other major airports.

More than 1,000 flights were forced to be diverted or cancelled last December after drones were spotted around London's Gatwick Airport, with 140,000 people affected.

Drones also caused severe delays at London's Heathrow Airport in January.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about

Changi Airport Drones
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Punggol &quot;neighbour from hell&quot; harasses neighbours, drives 6 families to move out in 2 years
Punggol "neighbour from hell" harasses neighbours, drives 6 families to move out in 2 years
Malaysian women find hidden camera in holiday apartment while vacationing in Portugal
Malaysian women find hidden camera in holiday apartment while vacationing in Portugal
SCDF uses rescue tools to release child&#039;s foot stuck in escalator at Jewel
SCDF uses rescue tools to release child's foot stuck in escalator at Jewel
Schoolgirl in Malaysia left with red welts on arms and legs after alleged caning by teacher
Schoolgirl in Malaysia left with red welts on arms and legs after alleged caning by teacher
Woman confronts man for allegedly taking photos of her on NEL train, police investigating
Woman confronts man for allegedly taking photos of her on NEL train, police investigating
Office Tea episode 10: New Set, More Work
Office Tea episode 10: New Set, More Work
Christy Chung cries in the rain after quarrel with husband
Christy Chung cries in the rain after quarrel with husband
Bangladesh &#039;Tree Man&#039; wants hands amputated to relieve pain
Bangladesh 'Tree Man' wants hands amputated to relieve pain
Singaporean&#039;s &#039;hikikomori&#039; behaviour after retrenchment ends in divorce
Singaporean's 'hikikomori' behaviour after retrenchment ends in divorce
Coco Lee reveals 25 years of dancing was against doctor&#039;s advice
Coco Lee reveals 25 years of dancing was against doctor's advice
3-year-old boy in China gets mauled by Alaskan malamute in elevator
3-year-old boy in China gets mauled by Alaskan malamute in elevator
Malaysian shopping channel host breaks plate after claiming it is shatterproof
Malaysian shopping channel host breaks plate after claiming it is shatterproof

LIFESTYLE

Good deals must share June 24-30: 50% off Foodpanda delivery and other 1-for-1 deals
50% off Foodpanda delivery and other 1-for-1 deals this week
Singapore-born &#039;Rainbow Lady&#039; finds fame through wacky fashion sense that helped her overcome depression
Singapore-born 23-year-old finds fame as 'Rainbow Lady' of Texas
Bicentennial events that will make you feel more Singaporean before National Day
Bicentennial events that will make you feel more Singaporean before National Day
Yacht rental in Singapore: How much does it cost to have a yacht party?
Yacht rental in Singapore: How much does it cost to have a yacht party?

Home Works

Do you know these home renovation terms used in Singapore?
Do you know these home renovation terms used in Singapore?
A modern vintage-inspired 4-room HDB home with a $50,000 renovation
A modern vintage-inspired 4-room HDB home with a $50,000 renovation
8 tips for tile shopping
8 tips for tile shopping
How a tailored layout made this tight 4-room HDB spacious
How a tailored layout made this tight 4-room HDB spacious

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Bicentennial events that will make you feel more Singaporean before National Day
Bicentennial events that will make you feel more Singaporean before National Day
One-year-old Taiwanese girl hospitalised with brain damage; nanny claims ignorance
One-year-old Taiwanese girl hospitalised with brain damage; nanny claims ignorance
Kit Chan has a new best friend - Hong Kong actress Sheren Tang
Kit Chan has a new best friend - Hong Kong actress Sheren Tang
Julie Tan finds fengshui master&#039;s prediction on marrying late &#039;comforting&#039;
Julie Tan finds fengshui master's prediction on marrying late 'comforting'

SERVICES