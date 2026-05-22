Fast response drones, humanoid robots, AI to identify traffic violations: Police unveil new tech

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Friday (May 22) unveiled new tech initiatives to support frontline policing — among them fast response drones, humanoid robots, patrol robots, and the use of artificial intelligence or AI to identify traffic violations.

Speaking at the annual Police Workplan Seminar held at the Home Team Academy, Second Minister for Home Affairs Edwin Tong highlighted manpower constraints amid growing threats.

"Given Singapore's demographics, it is just not possible to throw more officers at a problem," said Tong, who is also the law minister.

"These challenges make one thing clear: technology is not just a good-to-have for the SPF. It is a necessary force enabler and multiplier.

"Harnessing the power of technology is key to staying ahead of the threats, despite limited manpower resources."

Keeping roads safe

Among the new initiatives announced on Friday is the Traffic Rule Analysis and Compliance Recognition (Tracer) AI-powered analytics, which aims to assist officers in identifying violations in videos submitted to the police.

Tracer can determine the offence committed, license plate numbers, and also pinpoint the exact timestamp within the recording.

With officers able to process cases faster, offending drivers will be notified more promptly, encouraging them to keep themselves in check thus making roads safer.

Tracer is currently being trialled with videos of closed traffic violation cases.

Eyes in the sky

The Home Team SkyGuardian drone was also unveiled on Friday after six years of trials and testing.

These drones allows access into areas with limited police presence, such as industrial-maritime zones, and remote or inaccessible areas with limited street camera coverage.

The SkyGuardian will conduct aerial patrols starting this month from eight drone pods outside of Singapore's aerodromes — areas used for movement of aircraft — and will each fly pre-planned routes or be deployed in response to incidents.

The eight drones each sport emergency blinkers, searchlights and a loudspeaker. A robotic arm allows the drones to switch between camera and thermal imaging functions.

To reduce downtime, the SkyGuardian comes with a drone box system for automatic battery swops.

While the drone can move autonomously, a human operator will be involved during operations.

Robocops

Also unveiled on Friday was the police's Community Engagement Robot Ambassador (Cera), which will conduct community policing and outreach.

Cera can share general crime prevention tips, and also regale the public with stories while moving its arms and head animatedly.

The humanoid robot can also strike poses for photos.

Meanwhile, police patrol robots will be rolled out at Changi Airport this year and at some public transportation nodes next year.

These robots are equipped with blinker lights, cordon lights and a 360-degree camera view.

They also have have an automated external defibrillator stored within the chassis.

These robots also sport a touchscreen display for public service announcements and community engagement.

If a member of public needs assistance from human officers, they can contact them through the robot via video conference.

Safety on the seas

The police are also trialling their unmanned surface vessel to supplement the coast guard's maritime patrols and support incident response alongside manned vessels.

The drone boat features a 360-degree camera view, a two-way communication system and integrated warning devices.

The unmanned vessel can be operated autonomously even for anchoring, collision avoidance and berthing.

Also announced at the Police Workplan Seminar were the expansion of Investigator Co-Pilot, and rollout of R-Cop to 21 more Neighbourhood Police Centres. The former supports officers with investigations while the latter is an AI-assisted chatbot for lodging reports at self-help kiosks.

In his speech, Tong said the police have been "grounded in the realities of the frontlines" while "having a very clear eye on what's on the horizon, what's beyond the horizon and what's in the future".

"This is what will ensure that it continues to be able to keep Singapore safe and secure in the years to come, no matter what new threats may come our way."

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khooyihang@asiaone.com