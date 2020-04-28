Drop in Covid-19 infection with 528 new cases; only 8 are Singaporeans and PRs

The Ministry of Health has reported 528 new coronavirus cases in Singapore today (April 28).

Out of these cases, eight are Singaporeans and Permanent residents, while the vast majority of the remainder are Work Permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

This would be a 271 drop from yesterday’s 799 new coronavirus cases.

More details will be furnished this evening.

This brings the total number of cases to 14,951, with 1,095 patients discharged and 14 deaths.

