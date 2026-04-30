Drop off passengers anywhere in Singapore and parts of JB: Cross-border taxi services to be enhanced from May 4

From May 4, cross-border taxis will be allowed to drop off passengers anywhere in Singapore and in several parts of Johor, including Iskandar Puteri and Forest City.

This is part of enhancements to the Cross-Border Taxi Scheme announced by the transport ministries of Singapore and Malaysia on Thursday (April 30).

According to a joint statement, pick-ups for licensed taxis in a foreign country will be restricted to three new designated pick-up points via ride-hail or e-hailing bookings.

They are:

Near Vivo City (Singapore)

Near Century Square (Singapore)

Joo Koon (Singapore)

Toppen Shopping Centre (Malaysia)

Mid Valley Southkey Mall (Malaysia)

Angsana Mall (Malaysia)

There will also be an increased supply of cross-border taxis, with an additional quota of 100 taxis. This brings the total to 300 from each country.

The additional quota will be used for larger and more premium vehicles — including standard four-seater, standard six-seater and premium six-seater vehicles to meet the needs of larger families and groups, as well as business travellers.

The aim is to gradually increase the quota to 500 from each country, according to the transport ministries.

As for the revised fares, street-hail rides from Ben San Street Terminal in Singapore will be $80 for a standard four-seater, $120 for a standard six-seater and $180 for a premium six-seater.

The fares for street-hail rides from Malaysia’s Larkin Terminal will be RM240 (S$77) for a standard four-seater, RM360 for a standard six-seater and RM540 for a premium six-seater.

Additional charges apply for journeys above 35km.

Licensed taxi will have a "Cross-Border Taxi" livery, a predefined licence plate prefix and taxi rooftop signage to support enforcement against illegal domestic point-to-point trips.

Malaysia taxis must also install Singapore’s ERP2 on-board unit to enter Singapore.

The vehicles used must not be more than 10 years old.

To enter the foreign country, the taxi must carry at least one passenger, except during the exemption periods — 12pm to 12am on Fridays for Malaysia taxis into Singapore, and 12pm to 12am on Sundays for Singapore taxis into Malaysia.

"We are pleased to announce these enhancements to the Cross-Border Taxi Scheme, which will provide greater convenience and better connectivity for travelers between Singapore and Malaysia," said the chief executive of Singapore’s Land Transport Authority Ng Lang.

The Director General of the Land Public Transport Agency in Malaysia Ahmad Radhi Maarof said that the enhancements make a "significant step forward" in strengthening transport connectivity between Malaysia and Singapore.

"The movement of people across the Causeway is a vital thread in the fabric of our bilateral relationship, and we are determined to make that experience as smooth and convenient as possible," he added.

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chingshijie@asiaone.com