Drug-related substances found in mailbox of house at Orchard Road; residents evacuated as precaution

About 20 people were evacuated after an envelope of white powdery substances was found in the mailbox of an Orchard Road house on Dec 12.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the incident at 42 Saunders Road at about 5.30pm.

SCDF officers donning personal protective gear arrived and retrieved the envelope.

SCDF's hazardous material (hazmat) specialists conducted several tests on the white substances but did not detect anything dangerous.

The police said that based on their preliminary findings, the contents of the envelope are believed to be drug-related substances.

About 20 residents were evacuated from the neighbouring units as a precautionary measure.

There were no reported injuries, SCDF said.

According to Chinese language newspaper Lianhe Zaobao, a section of the road was cordoned off till about 7pm.

Several emergency vehicles, including an SCDF hazmat control vehicle, were also seen at the location.

The case has been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau.

