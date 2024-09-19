Drugs worth $330k seized in Sengkang house; 3 children aged 11 to 15 found in raided unit

Three children aged 11, 13 and 15 were found in a residential unit in the vicinity of Anchorvale Lane in Sengkang when the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) carried out a raid in the morning of Sept 17 (Tuesday).

The CNB said in a media statement on Sept 19 that appropriate arrangements have been made to ensure that the welfare of the children was taken care of. The children have also been placed in the care of their next-of-kin.

The operation saw the arrest of five Singaporean men between the ages of 19 and 39 for suspected drug trafficking.

A large assortment of drugs: about 6.5kg of cannabis, 957g of 'Ice', 292g of 'Ecstasy', 695 lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) stamps, and 1,434 Emirin-5 tablets were recovered during the raid, which included the homes of the five men and two motor vehicles.

The drugs seized are worth an estimated $333,000 and could potentially feed the addiction of 1,480 abusers for a week.

If found guilty of trafficking more than 500g of cannabis, the five men may face the mandatory death penalty.

