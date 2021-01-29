Drunk driver shoves police officer after ramming into motorcycles at hotel carpark

There's a reason why petrol and alcohol don't mix.

In the wee hours of Friday morning (Jan 29), a 41-year-old man crashed his car into five stationary motorcycles at Hotel Boss's carpark at 500 Jalan Sultan Road.

PHOTO: Facebook/ROADS.sg

The police told Stomp that they were alerted to the accident at 5.01am. There were no injuries reported.

A video clip of the incident made its way onto Facebook and soon went viral.

In the clip, traffic police officers could be seen asking the drowsy driver "can you wake up or not?", but the latter vehemently refused.

He repeatedly swatted the hands of the officer who attempted to get him out of the car and showed irritation towards the officer's repeated commands.

Eventually, the driver's attempts to resist failed.

In another photo, he appeared to have sobered up as he stood next to his car with a police officer. The man was subsequently arrested for suspected drink-driving.

If found guilty of drink-driving, first-time offenders can be fined between $2,000 and $10,000 and/or jailed for up to one year, and may be disqualified from driving for at least two years.

The legal limit of alcohol per 100 ml of breath is 35 microgrammes (mg).

Police investigations are ongoing.

