Drunk man allegedly slashes Good Samaritan helping him at Whampoa

A Good Samaritan wanted to extend a helping hand to a drunk man, but he was left injured after the latter allegedly attacked him with a knife.

The harrowing incident occurred near the road junction of Jalan Ma'mor and Jalan Tenteram in Whampoa at around 11pm on Tuesday (Feb 13), reported Shin Min Daily News.

According to the Chinese paper, a 30-year-old man, believed to be drunk, had alighted from a bus at a stop near the junction. The bus driver had also alighted to check on the passenger.

The man's strange behaviour also caught the attention of a male passer-by. While stepping forward to help the man, the passer-by sustained injuries.

Speaking to Shin Min on Wednesday morning, a resident surnamed Liu said that he had heard a man shouting at around 11pm on Tuesday.

Another resident surnamed Hu said that he had driven by the road junction at about 12.30am on Wednesday and saw medical personnel administering treatment to the man who was believed to be intoxicated.

Photos of the incident showed the man, dressed in black, seated at a curb near the bus stop as an officer held the man's upper body upright. A double-decker bus was parked along the roadside, and police cars were also spotted at the scene.

Hu claimed that officers also had to persuade the man that they were helping him after he declined to be moved onto a stretcher.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they received a call for assistance along 65A Jalan Tenteram at around 12.10am on Feb 14.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a 49-year-old man was rendering assistance to a 30-year-old man believed to be drunk, when the 30-year-old man allegedly brandished a swiss knife and injured him during the process.

The two men were conveyed conscious to hospital, with the 49-year-old man sustaining minor injuries.

The 30-year-old man was subsequently arrested for voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapon, and police investigations are ongoing.

ALSO READ: 'We had to prevent him from hurting the kids': Men subdue alleged chopper-wielding attacker in Commonwealth

lim.kewei@asiaone.com