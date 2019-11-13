Drunk man arrested for brandishing knife at coffee shop in Toa Payoh

Police officers subduing the drunk man.
PHOTO: Lianhe Zaobao
Cheow Sue-Ann
The New Paper

A man who was drunk threatened those around him with a kitchen knife and sent customers at a coffee shop in Toa Payoh scurrying for safety.

The incident, which happened on Monday, ended when he was subdued by police officers.

The police told The New Paper that they received a call for help at about 5pm that day at Block 64 Lorong 5 Toa Payoh.

Mr Chen Weixian, 25, who witnessed the incident, told Shin Min Daily News that he was eating at a coffee shop when he noticed the man.

The student said the man looked drunk, and was walking around unsteadily. According to him, the man walked to the foot of Block 64, before he pulled a kitchen knife, that looked to be about 20cm long, out of his pocket, waving it around erratically and shouting as he did so.

"I could not hear what he was shouting, but he looked like he had lost his mind. He was agitated and hysterical," said Mr Chen.

"There were more than 10 people at the coffee shop who saw him brandishing the knife, and were worried that he would hurt someone.

"Many people quickly left despite having not finished their food. I quickly called the police."

Shin Min reported that when the police arrived, the man was overheard saying: "Come over here, I'll fight you."

He was quickly subdued by the officers.

The police said a 55-year-old man was arrested for possession of an offensive weapon. Investigations are ongoing.

According to the Chinese language newspaper, the man had displayed similar behaviour two weeks ago, when he brandished a knife at a nearby wet market.

The report quoted some residents as saying that the man was typically helpful and friendly, but would lose control when he is drunk.

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
drinking Singapore Police Force

TRENDING

Mahathir as shocked as Najib after High Court&#039;s order
Mahathir as shocked as Najib after High Court's order
Drunk man arrested for brandishing knife at coffee shop in Toa Payoh
Drunk man arrested for brandishing knife at coffee shop in Toa Payoh
Millennials react to famous logos getting replaced
Millennials react to famous logos getting replaced
Blackpink&#039;s Lisa is Asia&#039;s most beautiful woman, actor Xiao Zhan rated most handsome
Blackpink's Lisa is Asia's most beautiful woman, actor Xiao Zhan rated most handsome
3.4kg of limestone falls from HDB flat ceiling, nearly hits tenant
3.4kg of limestone falls from HDB flat ceiling, nearly hits tenant
Huawei is launching the Mate 30 series in Singapore this week. Should you even bother?
Huawei is launching the Mate 30 series in Singapore this week. Should you even bother?
Pregnant woman in China dies after hospital turns her away, allegedly delays treatment
Pregnant woman in China dies after hospital turns her away, allegedly delays treatment
Chinese man complains of earache, finds a family of cockroaches living inside his ear
Chinese man complains of earache, finds a family of cockroaches living inside his ear
Auxiliary police officer jailed 9 months for stealing $23,000 meant for ATMs
Auxiliary police officer jailed 9 months for stealing $23,000 meant for ATMs
Where to donate old clothes, toys, books, furniture, food in Singapore
Where to donate old clothes, toys, books, furniture, food in Singapore
2 Singaporean boys injured after pickup truck hits 4 cars near Johor checkpoint
2 Singaporean boys injured after pickup truck hits 4 cars near Johor checkpoint
Jacqueline Wong breaks silence of 7 months but says nothing about cheating scandal
Jacqueline Wong breaks silence of 7 months but says nothing about cheating scandal

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Shopping and food deals in Singapore to stretch your dollar beyond 11.11
Limited edition Hello Kitty carriers to drop at McDonald's on Nov 14
I&#039;ve been single for the last 8 years and no, there&#039;s nothing wrong with me
I've been single for the last 8 years and no, there's nothing wrong with me
No Signboard Braised Duck closes Nov 27
No Signboard Braised Duck closes Nov 27
I tried the keto diet and lost 5kg in 3 months - but here&#039;s why I&#039;ll never do it again
I tried the keto diet and lost 5kg in 3 months - but here's why I'll never do it again

Home Works

7 characteristics of scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB
7 characteristics of scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB
5 questions to ask your HDB resale seller
5 questions to ask your HDB resale seller
The best tiles for the kitchen
The best tiles for the kitchen
Your Taobao minimalist furniture guide
Your Taobao minimalist furniture guide

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

He defied death and became a bodybuilding champ after suffering a stroke
He defied death and became a bodybuilding champ after suffering a stroke
Rumour has it: Felicia Chin affected by viewers&#039; abuse - and other entertainment news this week
Rumour has it: Felicia Chin affected by viewers' abuse - and other entertainment news this week
Rainie Yang re-living her youth in her thirties
Rainie Yang re-living her youth in her thirties
Helen Mirren, 74, flattered to be confused with Keanu Reeves&#039; 46-year-old girlfriend
Helen Mirren, 74, flattered to be confused with Keanu Reeves' 46-year-old girlfriend

SERVICES