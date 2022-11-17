Dry cleaner allegedly damages $1,000 Louis Vuitton shawl, offers woman $35 compensation

When it comes to fragile clothes that need a little more tender loving care, many of us will turn to dry cleaners for help.

However, Joyce Ang got a shock after a dry cleaning store in IMM allegedly ended up ruining her item instead.

Ang said she had sent a Louis Vuitton shawl which cost around $1,000 on behalf of her boss to that store for dry cleaning on Oct 17.

But when she collected it on Oct 28, the accessory was not in a good condition, Ang shared in a Facebook post yesterday (Nov 16).

Throughout the shawl, several threads had come loose, which left unsightly, obvious lines and affected the overall design of the shawl.

Despite this, Ang claimed that the staff from that store did not inform her of the damages.

"This matter has not [been resolved] till now. The manager of this outlet [claimed] this is the sign of wear and tear," said Ang, adding that they were only willing to compensate her $35.

"If this is wear and tear, we ourselves would have [known] when we [sent] it in for dry clean," Ang pointed out.

She also said that even though a staff member from that store tried to fix the shawl, it was not reinstated to its original condition.

"It is a terrible dry cleaning service," she concluded.

AsiaOne tried contacting the store several times but they did not answer our calls or messages.

AsiaOne has also contacted Ang for more details.

