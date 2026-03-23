DSO employee, 4 others charged with corruption and money laundering involving at least $230k

A 52-year-old Singaporean man has been charged in court with corruption and money laundering offences linked to renovation projects at the DSO National Laboratories (DSO) on Monday (March 23).

Poh Beng San, an assistant manager at DSO, was charged with receiving bribes over a period of more than a decade, from 2013 to 2023.

In a statement on Sunday, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said Poh allegedly obtained benefits from six individuals in exchange for advancing their companies' business interests in DSO-related renovation projects.

The alleged bribes included at least $230,000 in cash, a Xiaomi 13 Pro mobile phone worth approximately $1,300, a Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro tablet valued at around $900, and home repair services estimated at $100.

Between 2018 and 2023, Poh is also accused of laundering illicit proceeds by allegedly depositing $207,700 into bank accounts belonging to his wife and converting smaller sums into foreign currencies, including Thai baht and Japanese yen.

For his alleged actions, Poh faces six corruption charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA), along with nine money laundering charges under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes Act.

It is not clear if he is still an employee of DSO.

His case will be mentioned again on April 22.

Company directors among four others charged

In connection with Poh's offences, four other individuals were also charged on Monday.

Alex Lee Yew Huat, 53, a director of Fire-Mech Engineering Pte Ltd, allegedly conspired to give Poh at least $220,000 in bribes on multiple occasions to benefit two companies involved in DSO projects.

William Teo, 48, a project manager at Shanghai Chong Kee Furniture & Construction Pte Ltd, is accused of collaborating with Lee to pay at least $70,000 in bribes between 2013 and 2014.

Jason Chua Aik Leng, 66, a senior executive director at Wah Loon Engineering Pte Ltd, allegedly conspired to give at least $150,000 in bribes between 2018 and 2019.

Peh Ee Sang, 51, a director of Atdio Pte Ltd, is accused of giving at least $10,000 in bribes between December 2022 and April 2023.

All four face charges under the PCA, with some also facing additional money laundering charges under anti-money laundering laws.

Under current laws, any person convicted of a corruption offence under section 6 of the PCA may be fined up to $100,000, jailed for up to five years, or both.

Their cases will also be mentioned on April 22.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com