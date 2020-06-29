The dummy's guide to Singapore's political parties: The RP edition

Unless you've been living under a rock, you should have some inkling of the People's Action Party (PAP) and the Workers' Party (WP).

Our next party owes its existence to one of Singapore's most iconic opposition figures, the late J. B. Jeyaretnam.

Reform Party

When were they formed?

RP was founded by Jeyaretnam in June 2008, marking the start of the veteran politician's comeback after a seven-year hiatus due to bankruptcy.

He had been declared bankrupt in 2001 after several defamation suits were brought against him by PAP leaders.

"I intend to form a new party to give Singaporeans a chance again," the former Workers' Party secretary-general told reporters in 2007.

"Singaporeans who are happy with the system shouldn't come to us — they should go and see Chiam See Tong or Low Thia Khiang who are happy with the system," he added, referring to the then-leaders of Singapore Democratic Alliance and WP.

Disappointed that he had not been able to contest in the 2006 elections, Jeyaretnam told reporters he would contest in the 2011 if his health permitted.

But just three months after the party's launch, Jeyaretnam died at the age of 82 due to heart failure.

His son, Kenneth, joined the party and assumed the role of secretary-general in 2009.

What are they all about?

RP describes itself as a "liberal free-market party" which also believes that the government should look after the less fortunate in society, correct market failures and promote full employment.

The welfare of "ordinary Singaporeans" should be at the heart of government policy, RP says.

Its main goal is to raise incomes and the quality of life.

For the upcoming election, RP's campaign slogan is "Build Back Better, Fairer" as it intends to build a better and fairer society for Singaporeans once the Covid-19 pandemic is over, the party said on June 26.

As part of its campaign, it is pushing for:

The suspension of GST for the rest of this year and the next

Universal health care

Free university education for those who have served National Service

A minimum wage of $10 per hour

The minimum salary for Employment Pass applicants to be raised to at least $5,000 per month and for a cap to be set on the number of passes issued. The current minimum is $3,900.

And other benefits for the unemployed, senior citizens, as well as those in the lower income brackets.

Where are they contesting?

RP is set to contest in Ang Mo Kio GRC, Radin Mas SMC and Yio Chu Kang SMC in the upcoming election.

Track record

RP contested in the last two general elections, but did not win any seats.

The party also stood in the 2013 Punggol East by-election against the PAP, WP and Singapore Democratic Alliance.

WP's Lee Li Lian emerged victorious in a battle where Kenneth Jeyaretnam lost his electoral deposit after obtaining only 1.2 per cent of the vote.

