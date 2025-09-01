Duo charged for allegedly attacking man, 51, with chopper outside Geylang eatery

Two men aged 24 and 26 were taken to court on Saturday (Aug 30) after allegedly injuring another man with a chopper in Geylang.

The police said in a statement on Friday night (Aug 29) that they received a call for assistance in the vicinity of Sims Avenue at about 6.40am that day.

Preliminary investigations found that the two men had attacked a 51-year-old man after a purported dispute. The victim was conscious when taken to the hospital.

Reporters from Shin Min Daily News, who had received a tip-off about the incident, visited Lorong 25A Geylang on Friday and saw bloodstains on the road and building facade.

The marks on the road trailed approximately 100 metres to a clinic along Sims Avenue, according to the paper.

An employee at the eatery, who had witnessed the incident, told Shin Min the victim was sitting at a table outside. The two young men had approached his table, and the three later walked out to the street.

'Whole scene was so scary'

The eyewitness said he then saw one of the men swing a chopper at the victim. The victim had reportedly raised his arm to block the blow and got slashed there.

"He bled heavily, and ran while shouting. The two youths chased him with the chopper, and the whole scene was so scary," recounted the employee.

Another man working in the vicinity said he saw the victim lying on a pedestrian walkway and being attended to by first responders.

The police said in its statement that officers from Bedok Police Division and Police Operations Command Centre established the identities of the duo and arrested them within five hours of the report.

They were charged in court on Saturday with voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons with common intention.

If convicted, they may face life imprisonment, or an imprisonment term or up to 15 years, and a fine or caning.

"The police will spare no effort to track down those who commit such brazen acts of violence and will take firm action against them in accordance with the law," it said.

