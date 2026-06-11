Waiting under trees, on bikes: Durian season draws visitors to Pulau Ubin, but picking fruit is illegal

With the arrival of the durian season, crowds have reportedly been drawn to Pulau Ubin by the prospect of free fruit — even though picking those fruits is illegal.

Durian season typically occurs between June and September.

When 8world reporters visited the island on Wednesday (June 10), they saw durians falling and spotted at least eight people — some were on bicycles looking while others waited under the trees — searching for wild durians in the span of two hours, reported 8world.

At least four people reportedly returned to the jetty with large bags full of durians.

Hong, a 72-year-old visitor, told 8world it was his second time at Pulau Ubin this week to collect durians, having taken the 7am ferry and arriving at around 8am. By then, there were about 10 people already collecting durians.

He added that he only visits the island during the durian season and with word spreading about durians falling, more and more people started visiting the area.

Hong reportedly collected more than 10 durians in two hours and usually sells them on the island to cover travel expenses and shares whatever is left with relatives and friends.

At least 200 visited island

Island residents told 8world that they had not been disturbed, though some sell their own durians during peak season. However, one noted that sales have fallen by at least half compared to last year as more people collect free durians.

Resident Lu Jinhua (transliteration), said at least 200 people visited the island to collect durians last Saturday, adding that they collected "a lot" of durians and did not buy from the resident sellers.

Lu also said that he had over 100kg of durians but only managed to sell a few dozen kilograms, unlike previous years where he didn't even have enough to sell.

Another resident, Zhang (transliteration), has become accustomed to the annual durian-collecting crowd and said that many regular customers hard the news and came to pick the fruit.

He shared that unlike last year, there haven't been groups coming at night but rather, individuals who comes

Picking wild fruit is illegal

According to Singapore regulations, trees on state land — including their fruits — belong to the state and are typically managed by the National Parks Board.

Unauthorised picking or collection of fruits from public areas is not allowed, with offenders liable to a fine of up to $5,000 under the Parks and Trees Act.

In more serious cases involving nature reserves or national parks, penalties can go up to $50,000, with a jail term of up to six months, or both.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com