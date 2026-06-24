Durian seller calls customer out for taking advantage of refund policy over 'sour' fruit

A durian seller in Singapore has called a customer out for taking advantage of his service.

According to him, the customer asked for a refund thrice — once claiming their landlord had eaten the durians.

The durian seller, who goes by Max and works for SYR Trading in Bukit Batok, recounted this incident via a TikTok video on Tuesday (June 23).

He said that this customer ordered five boxes of durians last Sunday, but wanted a refund at the beginning because there was a "little problem" with the fruits.

Max agreed to the request. He packed five brand new boxes of durians for the customer, selecting the best fruits among his stock.

During one of the stall's sales livestreams, the customer thanked Max for the refund and told him that the durians were of "excellent" quality. But the customer claimed that their landlord had eaten the fruits instead.

Max then agreed to give him five more boxes of durians.

"What I always do is to make the customer happy. I try my best," Max said.

After the customer received those boxes, however, they complained to Max again that the durians were too "sour" and "unripe" and asked for a refund yet again.

"Boss, you live in landed [housing]," Max pointed out.

"We are durian sellers. We make a little bit of money and we don't even have a chair, so we must sit on the ground. Yet, you still want to act like this, is it fair to us?" he asked.

Max said that as durian sellers, they always try to provide good quality durians to customers, before appealing for the public to "not make things difficult" for them.

In the comments section, three customers reassured Max that they had never tasted a bad durian from the stall.

AsiaOne has contacted SYR Trading for more information.

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daoen.wong@asiaone.com