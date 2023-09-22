Durian vendor in Bedok chokes and beats up employee over dispute on 'ugly' durians

Durian lovers are often picky about the selection and quality of their durians — especially for premium varieties such as the Musang King.

And for that reason, a durian vendor and his employee got embroiled in a dispute that escalated into violence after the latter allegedly chose an 'ugly' durian for a customer.

The brawl occurred at a durian stall located below Block 18 Bedok South Road at around 1pm last Saturday (Sept 16), Shin Min Daily News reported.

Employee Wang Lianzheng (transliteration) told the Chinese evening daily that the dispute started when his supervisor instructed him to select and cut open two Musang King durians.

After opening the durians, however, they discovered that the durian's pulp was in poor condition, which enraged his supervisor.

"He kept blaming me for choosing poor-quality durians, saying that the pulp had blackened spots on them and were not displayed nicely in the packaging. He then asked me to pay for the durians myself," Wang said.

Deeming the request to be unreasonable, he refused to do so, causing his supervisor to berate him using harsh words, reported the Chinese daily. The supervisor allegedly also threatened to fire Wang as he grew more agitated.

In a fit of anger, Wang threw the cash box on the table — an action which further aggravated the other man.

"He instantly rushed over and strangled me using both hands before pushing me against the table, causing bruises on my back and cuts on my hands.

"He also repeatedly punched me in the stomach and kicked me several times, while I could only try my best to protect my head," he recounted to Shin Min.

Wang emphasised that while his supervisor had continued threatening and cursing him throughout the assault, he did not fight back.

He also revealed that this is not the first time his supervisor had asked employees to pay for durians from their own pockets and that he had also previously been asked to buy durians costing $20 to $30.

In addition, Wang told 8world that his two colleagues in the store had immediately rushed out to separate them when the assault happened.

"I was afraid that I would really be slashed by him (the supervisor), as there was a knife was right next to us," he added.

Wang said that the man had also continued scolding him before eventually leaving the stall.

He visited a doctor after the incident and was given six days of medical leave for his injuries, 8world reported.

Unwilling to accept his supervisor's apology

Wang told 8world that after he informed his boss and general manager of the incident, they and his supervisor returned to the stall that night. His supervisor apologised, and Wang was urged to forgive his supervisor's actions.

However, Wang said that he could not forgive his supervisor as he believed that the latter had gone too far. He claimed that his supervisor is a hot-tempered person who would scold him from time to time and throw things around whenever he was angry.

As Wang feared for his safety even more after the assault, he verbally told his boss that he would resign, 8world reported.

According to Shin Min Daily News, Wang filed a police report on Sept 17 and contacted media outlets following the incident.

His supervisor had left for Malaysia on Sept 18, Wang said.

Staff of the durian stall confirmed with the Chinese evening daily on Wednesday (Sept 20) that the supervisor had not reported for work the past few days.

Wang also told the Chinese evening daily that he received a dismissal letter from the company that Wednesday night, with no reason given for his dismissal.

Wang, a work permit holder, is currently looking for another job, but professes that he won’t consider working at a durian stall again.

