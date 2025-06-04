Off-duty cop helps catch thief on Scoot flight, urges public to 'stay vigilant'

For police officer Imran Mohd Hajar, his instincts remained sharp even while he was off duty.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday (June 4) at New Phoenix Park, he recounted the suspicious incident onboard a Scoot flight from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore, where two men were arrested for theft on board an aircraft.

Imran was travelling with his family then.

The 47-year-old deputy team leader from the Clementi Division shared that he and his family noticed a male subject "moving around and looking about suspiciously near our section".

"He was walking back and forth, which was pretty unusual," he pointed out.

And about five to ten minutes before takeoff, Imran observed that man rummaging through a sling bag in an overhead compartment located near his seat.

While he could not confirm whether the bag belonged to the individual, he decided to stay alert and continued observing throughout the flight.

The man's suspicious behaviour also caught the attention of a couple who was seated nearby, who continued to observe him throughout the flight.

Upon landing, Imran saw a female passenger retrieve the bag and disembark from the plane.

Sensing something was amiss, he quickly took a photo of the suspect before making his way to the baggage claim area to find the woman.

Cash and two bank cards missing

After locating her, Imran learned that the passenger, believed to be a Malaysian working in Singapore had discovered that some cash and two bank cards were missing from her bag.

The two immediately sought assistance from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and contacted the Airport Police Division (APD).

As a result of Imran's swift action and the images he had captured, the suspect, a 35-year-old man, was quickly identified and detained.

Officers from the Airport Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him at a lounge in the transit area of Changi Terminal 1 within one hour of the report, said the police in a press release today.

Another 40-year-old man, believed to be the accomplice of the 35-year-old, was also arrested.

Cash amounting $169, allegedly taken from the small pouch, were recovered from the man upon his arrest.

The police also recovered two debit cards belonging to the female passenger, which were discarded in a rubbish bin where the two men had traversed before they were arrested.

'Anything can happen on a flight'

In the interview with the media, Imran credited his police training and years of experience for his timely response.

"It was an instinct I've developed after being a police officer for many years, along with the training I've received," he said.

"Whenever we travel, we have to stay vigilant and be aware of our surroundings. For long-haul flights, we even take turns staying awake to keep an eye on our belongings. Anything can happen on a flight."

The commander of the Airport Police Division, Assistant Commissioner M. Malathi, praised the vigilance of both passengers.

"The two observant passengers who came forward played a crucial role in assisting the police and victim by notifying the suspicious behavior they had observed onboard the aircraft," he said.

"Their prompt reporting and detailed testimonies aided in the swift arrest of the suspects and substantiation of the crime which is inherently challenging due to the transient and time-sensitive nature of air travel."

The two men will be charged in court on June 4, for the offence of theft with common intention. The offence carries an imprisonment term of up to three years, a fine, or with both.

The police would also like to remind the public that it takes a serious view of theft cases on board aircraft and offenders will be dealt with firmly, in accordance with the law.

