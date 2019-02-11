Off-duty police NSF pleads guilty to assaulting policeman, choking him for about 5 seconds

SINGAPORE - An off-duty full-time national serviceman (NSF) with the Singapore Police Force attacked a police officer after a night of merrymaking and, among other things, used his hands to choke the latter.

Assistant training instructor at the Special Operations Command Mohammad Jeffry Lui Azman, 21, pleaded guilty in court on Friday (Nov 1) to causing hurt to Staff Sergeant Kenneth Ong Thiam Jun, 31.

Around 1am on Jan 1 this year, Jeffry and two friends went to a nightspot called Club Nexus at the Oriental Plaza shopping centre in New Bridge Road where they shared three "towers" of beer and a bottle of liquor.

The trio left the club at around 3.30am and were near the entrance of the mall when Jeffry approached another group of men and started mumbling incoherently.

The court heard that he suddenly became agitated and raised his right fist, causing one of his friends to rush forward and pull him away.

His other friend apologised to the group and told them that Jeffry was drunk.