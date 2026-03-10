Off-duty SCDF officer praised for helping to extinguish rubbish chute fire at Choa Chu Kang

An off-duty Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officer has been praised for helping to put out a fire which broke out at a Choa Chu Kang HDB rubbish chute.

Photos and videos of the incident were shared on the Friends of Yew Tee Facebook page on Monday (March 9).

Netizens shared their gratitude towards the officer in the comments section and lauded him as a "neighbourhood hero".

Additionally, the Marsiling-Yew Tee Town Council said that its team will conduct a site check and address any property damaged during the incident.

According to the post, the fire broke out at an electronic waste recycling bin.

The off-duty officer can be seen putting out the fire with a hose reel. Other pictures also show SCDF personnel investigating the fire.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, SCDF said that it was alerted to the fire at Block 657 Choa Chu Kang Crescent on Monday (March 9) at around 6.20pm, and that the fire involved contents of a rubbish chute.

It managed to extinguish the fire with fire extinguishers and a hose reel, with the assistance of an off-duty SCDF Civil Defence Auxiliary Unit officer.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

[[nid:731149]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com