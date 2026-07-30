Wooden crates enclosed in metal cases: ICA foils attempt to smuggle over 12,800 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes at Tuas Checkpoint

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) foiled an attempt to smuggle more than 12,800 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes at Tuas Checkpoint on July 22.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (July 30), ICA said its officers had directed a Malaysia-registered lorry for enhanced checks after detecting anomalies in the scanned image of the vehicle.

The cigarettes were hidden in wooden crates enclosed in metal cases in the lorry.

A video accompanying the post shows officers using a variety of tools to crack open the metal cases and discovering the contraband.

"Thought we 'Wooden' know," quipped the border agency.

The Malaysian lorry driver, 31, was arrested in connection with the case.

The exhibits and suspect have been referred to Singapore Customs for further investigation.

It is an offence to buy, sell, convey, possess or deal with duty-unpaid goods.

Offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded, jailed for up to six years, or both.

Vehicles used to commit such offences, as well as proceeds from the sale of duty-unpaid goods, may also be forfeited.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com