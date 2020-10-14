Dying wish fulfilled: Mum with terminal cancer attends son's wedding

Diagnosed with terminal cancer in July this year, Ng Yuet Hay had only one wish — to attend her son's wedding.

Her son, Chia Fu Yong, initially planned to hold his wedding next year, but had to expedite the date when his mother was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

"I was afraid she wouldn't be able to see me wed. It's very hard to say how long she has left," the 35-year-old told The Straits Times.

The family also had a scare two weeks before the Oct 10 ceremony, when Ng's condition started to deteriorate.

However, she managed to pull through and had her wish fulfilled with the help of Ambulance Wish Singapore.

The non-profit organisation, which grants the last wishes of terminally ill patients, took the bedridden 71-year-old to Chia's solemnisation ceremony at Marina One in an ambulance.

Accompanied by a nurse, Ng watched the ceremony while lying on a stretcher as she could not sit up for over 10 minutes without experiencing pain.

"It is our honour to be able to help Mdm Ng with her wish. The sweetest moment was when a beaming Mdm Ng joined the guests in applauding for the newlywed couple the moment they were pronounced husband and wife. It is in all likelihood, the sweetest, proudest moment for any parent," the charity wrote in their Facebook post on Oct 10.

Chairman of Ambulance Wish Singapore, Dr Ong Yew Jin, also said: "Madam Ng could barely speak but she managed to whisper to the nurse and our volunteer that she was very happy."

Although he struggles with the thought of losing his mother in due time, Chia said that he treasures his remaining moments with her.

Tearfully, he said: "I saw my mum smile during the solemnisation and I could see she was very happy. I'm very happy I fulfilled her wish."

